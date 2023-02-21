Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Feb. 21

Tuesday's Top Stories: Mesquite ISD is considering a four-day school week, a Tarrant County Commissioner is criticizing the new Election Fraud Task Force and the battle over marijuana in Denton continues.
