Suspected drunk driver hits and kills pedestrian, crashes into Dallas house police say

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS — A suspected drunk driver is behind bars after police say he hit and killed a man and then drove into a house.

It started early Sunday morning along Prosperity Avenue off Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas.

Dallas Police said 21-year-old Rodolfo Jamaica was speeding, attempting to pass another car when he struck and killed a man walking along the side of the road, later identified as 47-year-old Derrick Allen. Jamaica did not stop to help, instead, he kept driving, eventually running into another car and a house about a mile away on Kathleen Ave.

Jamaica is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

