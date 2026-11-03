Patrick Dumont, wife Sivan Ochshorn take controlling ownership of Dallas Mavericks, team says

Patrick Dumont and his wife, Sivan Ochshorn, now hold a controlling interest in the Dallas Mavericks.

The couple purchased Miriam Adelson's stake in the NBA franchise, giving the Dumont family 69% ownership, according to the team.

Ochshorn is Adelson's daughter, and Dumont is her son-in-law.

Former majority owner Mark Cuban retains a 27% stake after selling control of the franchise to the Adelson and Dumont families in December 2023.

Miriam Adelson (left) sits with her daughter Sivan Ochshorn and son-in-law and Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Houston Rockets at the Venetian Arena on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, in Macao. Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images

"We are deeply committed to building a championship team, supporting our fans, and growing the organization's impact in the local community through our investments in the city of Dallas," the Dumont family said in a statement.

"We are very happy with our family ownership and could not be more excited about the future of the Dallas Mavericks."

Dumont and Ochshorn purchased Adelson's shares last month, according to the organization.

The ownership change comes as the Mavs continue to move forward following the controversial February 2025 trade of superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and the subsequent fallout that led to the firing of general manager Nico Harrison.

With No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg helping lead the team, the Mavericks have started the season 4-3.

Under team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz, the franchise is also pursuing plans for a new arena at the former Valley View Mall site in North Dallas, with a targeted opening in 2031.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.