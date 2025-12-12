Small experimental aircraft involved in Parker County creek crash, authorities say

A small plane crashed into a creek in Parker County on Friday, and crews worked for nearly two hours before freeing the trapped pilot.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Monnett Sonerai veered off the runway and into a ditch after landing at Bourland Field Airport in Cresson. Only the pilot was on board, the agency said, noting the information is preliminary and subject to change.

Emergency crews were called at 2:09 p.m. to the 17000 block of South U.S. Highway 377, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office. Fire and EMS units responded, and sheriff's deputies arrived to assist in a support role.

A person who answered the phone at Bourland Field Airport said the aircraft involved was a small experimental plane.

The FAA will lead the investigation.

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.