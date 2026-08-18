Parker County mourns mother and two sons killed in mobile home fire: "Very sad day"

A Parker County first responder lost his wife and two young sons Monday night when a fire consumed their mobile home.

According to Parker County ESD 6 Fire Chief Nicholas Wells, the fire was reported just before 10 p.m. on Lake Country Drive.

Neighbors could smell the smoke and see the fiery glow.

Richard Simpson remembers.

"So, I started across the street to see what was going on," Simpson said. "And before I could even get over into the grass area over there, the flames were already shooting up over the top of the trees. I mean, it completely engulfed the place."

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First responder Herstle Renfroe lost his wife Alexis Renfroe and their two sons, Alekzander Joshua Renfroe, 4, and Cody Lock Jr., 10, in the structure fire in Parker County. Palo Pinto ESD 1 said Herstle Renfroe has spent more than a decade serving his community, and now the community is rallying to support him.

"And there's nothing nobody could do. We couldn't get up there," Simpson said. "Sad day for neighbors. Very sad day."

A Facebook post from Sacred Cross EMS in Krum said, "Last night one of our own had a life-changing event. While he was serving others at work, his family had a house fire. His wife and two children have passed away."

Wells said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In the meantime, Weatherford ISD confirmed the death of a student in a statement to CBS News Texas: "Weatherford ISD mourns the tragic loss of a student at Austin Elementary School following a house fire. Our thoughts are with the family and all those impacted by this loss, including the students and staff at Austin Elementary and throughout Weatherford ISD."

Parents who received a mass notice from the school system gave CBS News Texas a copy of it. It said Wednesday is a day to honor the fifth-grader who attended Stephen F. Austin Elementary School. Everyone is being asked to wear green because it is his favorite color.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.