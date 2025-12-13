Fort Worth man gets two life terms for 2013 Parker County child assaults, officials say

A homeless 39‑year‑old Fort Worth man was sentenced to two consecutive life terms after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 6‑year‑old girl in Parker County, a swift verdict prosecutors said reflected the county's zero‑tolerance approach to child abuse.

Jurors deliberated just 30 minutes before finding Corky Gene House – also known as Corky Casey – guilty of two aggravated sexual assaults from 2013, according to prosecutors. He had been accused of molesting the girl while living in the garage of the victim's family.

Judge orders stacked life sentences

In addition to the consecutive life terms, House received two $10,000 fines, the maximum allowed under Texas law. Prosecutors said District Judge Craig Towson's decision to stack the sentences ensures House will not be eligible for release until at least age 97.

"Some people bring sunshine, some bring a storm," Towson said when pronouncing the two life sentences. "You, sir, were the storm that destroyed an innocent child's life. You were responsible for the rain; now you have to deal with the mud."

Earlier assaults revealed in interview

Officials said House's earlier assaults came to light during a forensic interview after the victim disclosed more recent abuse by another offender. The victim told investigators that House had locked her in the garage after altering the door mechanism.

Teacher credited for safe disclosure

Officials credited a Weatherford ISD teacher for creating a safe environment that encouraged the child to report the abuse.

Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said that coordinated reporting and investigation by WISD staff, Weatherford police, the Children's Advocacy Center, and the courts led to both offenders being jailed, demonstrating the county's commitment to supporting child-abuse victims.

"All of the effort, from the teachers to the officers to our prosecutors and our judge and jury, really shows how much this county cares about victims of sexual abuse," Swain said.

Agencies worked together on case

