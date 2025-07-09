Park Cities family who lost child supports neighbors after flood claims six local girls: Grieving together

They were daughters, campers, and friends — full of life and summer dreams. Now, six girls from the Park Cities are among those lost in the devastating Kerr County flood.

As the community mourns, one Park Cities family is stepping forward to help — because they know this pain all too well.

A familiar grief

Marissa Mullens never imagined she'd be tying ribbons in her front yard again. This time, they're green — in memory of the dozens of girls from Camp Mystic, including six from her own neighborhood, who died in the flood.

"I think it's just a powerful reminder of who they are and to honor their lives every single day," Marissa said.

For Marissa and her husband Michael, the grief is deeply personal. The green ribbons now hang beside the pink ones — placed in memory of their 9-year-old daughter, Molly, who was killed in a head-on crash during a spring break trip last year.

"It literally is a hole in your heart," Marissa said. "There are just moments where you're like, I can't breathe."

Michael added, "I still think about her every single day, multiple times a day. I wake up in the morning and I think about her… And as sad as that sounds, it's also sort of a positive thing."

Turning pain into purpose

Now, the Mullens are offering the same comfort they once received.

"I felt this true calling that I wanted to be able to help each one of these parents that went through the loss that we did," Marissa said. "The only person that is truly going to understand what that feels like is somebody who has lost a child."

When asked what advice she would give to other grieving families, Marissa said:

"Being able to talk to somebody and say, 'I'm not okay,' and they know exactly what I'm talking about has completely allowed me to get through the hardest of times. I would also just encourage them to honor their child every day and not be afraid to talk about them. Don't let their spirit die."

Symbols of remembrance

Marissa is also making bracelets — just like the ones she wears for Molly — to honor the girls lost in the flood.

"It's just celebrating these little girls," she said.

In a neighborhood now filled with ribbons, bracelets, and quiet acts of remembrance, the Mullens are helping their community heal — one gesture at a time.

Because sometimes, a ribbon or a bracelet can say what words cannot.