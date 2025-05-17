Explosion outside Palm Springs fertility clinic "an intentional act of terrorism," FBI says

At least one person was killed in an explosion Saturday morning near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, that authorities are calling an "intentional act of terrorism."

Palm Springs city officials said in a Facebook post that the blast occurred just before 11 a.m. local time at North Indian Canyon Drive, near East Tachevah Drive, a stretch that has several healthcare facilities.

Four other people were injured in the explosion, none of which are believed to be staff members of the clinic, city officials said.

In a statement, Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills disclosed that one person was killed in a vehicle explosion that appeared to be an intentional act of violence. That person has not yet been identified, Mills said.

He said that the blast field extended several blocks and severely damaged some nearby buildings. The police chief added that the explosion originated at 1199 N. Indian Canyon Dr., the address listed of local IVF clinic, American Reproductive Centers.

As the widespread investigation continues, some residents were evacuated from their Twentynine Palms homes, which is about an hour away in San Bernardino County, according to KESQ, a CBS News affiliate located in Palm Springs. Authorities said that the evacuations were to avoid a potential "blast zone," but they did not confirm the incidents were connected.

This image provided by Nima Tabrizi shows firefighters at the scene of an explosion in Palm Springs, California, on May 17, 2025. Nima Tabrizi via AP

The clinic is just steps from the area's primary hospital, the Desert Regional Medical Center, and blocks from Palm Springs' bustling downtown business district, where restaurants and bars are often crowded on weekends. Nearby is the city's historic Movie Colony neighborhood, once home to Frank Sinatra and Cary Grant.

"Terrorism came knocking on the door of Palm Springs," Mills said of the incident during a press conference. "We survived. And I can tell you that this city will rise and be more effective as a beacon of hope than before."

Firefighters arrived to the scene within a minute, according to Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado. He said that they were able to extinguish the majority of the fire before backing out of the building due to the partially collapsed roof.

In separate emails sent to CBS News, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they are sending agents to help with the investigation.

"Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism," said Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of FBI's Los Angeles division, during a news conference.

He said that the incident is "probably the one of the largest bombing investigations we've had in Southern California."

Damage from the explosion outside of a Palm Springs fertility clinic on May 17, 2025. Getty Images

Due to the wide debris field from the explosion, which occurred within a 250 foot radius according to the FBI, officials asked residents to leave anything they believed to be debris alone and contact them for further investigation.

On its Facebook page, American Reproductive Centers wrote that a "vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building."

"I received a call saying there was a massive explosion that destroyed a couple of our buildings. My biggest concern was obviously my staff and the embryos we have in storage," said Dr. Maher Abdallah. "Fortunately for us, our staff was unharmed and the IVF lab was intact, untouched, unharmed. The embryos are safe."

CBS News has learned the Center for Reproductive Services and the American Coalition for Telemedicine did not hear about any threats to their facilities or the organizations they work with across the country.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on social media that she had been "briefed on the explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California that took place today. Federal agents are on the ground now responding alongside local law enforcement."

She added: "We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office issued a statement saying that he had been "briefed on the explosion at a health facility in Palm Springs."

"I've been briefed on the explosion near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs," Newsom wrote on X. "Jen and I are keeping everyone affected in our hearts. The state is working closely with local and federal authorities as the investigation unfolds. Please avoid the area."

