Organ donors, recipients share their stories in hopes of inspiring others to donate

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – In honor of National Donate Life Month, local organ donors and recipients are sharing their stories in hopes of inspiring others to donate and help change someone's life.

At 5-years-old, Brixton is big, strong, and doing well.

"He's here, look at him, he's great, he's healthy," donor Eileen Macias said. "We just had a follow up today and he's doing a really good job."

But he's been through quite the journey since he was born.

"When he was born, he was diagnosed with prune belly syndrome," Macias said.

Before he was two, he needed a kidney. His mother, Eileen Macias, stepped in and donated her kidney to help her son.

"It was easy right? Because you see your kid and every day it's a different struggle," Macias said.

It's been a long time coming but it has brought her family some peace.

"Me and my family are super grateful that we were able to get this gift from this donor," organ recipient Carlos Duran said.

In 2008, Duran was diagnosed with lupus and later needed a kidney — and a donor changed this life forever.

"It's granted me so much freedom to go anywhere and not having to be restricted to 'hey I have to be back at this time'," Duran said.

According to Texas Harris Health Methodist, over 104,00 people are currently on the national transplant waiting list — 10,000 of them are Texans.

"Living donors is very, very important because that helps the person who is needing that organ without having to wait for such a long time on a list," Texas Harris Health Methodist Hospital Director of Transplant Surgery, Dr. Tariq Khan said.

Tuesday, Texas Harris Health Methodist Hospital hosted a ceremony to honor all their donors and recipients. As they share their stories, they hope to inspire others.

"You don't know how much of an impact you can bring to a family or a person," Duran said.

"It's as easy as checking a box," Macias said.