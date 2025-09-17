One person struck, killed by train in Terrell, police say

One person was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning in Terrell, the police department confirmed.

According to the Terrell Police Department, the incident happened just before 5:20 a.m.

The department said it received a call from Union Pacific Railroad concerning a train that had struck a pedestrian on the tracks in the area of Gardner Street. The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Police said several railroad crossings were shut down as officers responded to the scene, but the crossings have since reopened.

This is a developing story as the investigation into the incident is underway. We'll update as more information becomes available.