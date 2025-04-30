Watch CBS News
One dead, one injured after gunfire and car crash in North Richland Hills

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Police in North Richland Hills are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured after reports of gunfire and their vehicle crashing late Tuesday.

Officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 8400 block of Emerald Hills Way, near a park and an adjacent apartment complex.

According to police, they found a black Honda Civic involved in the crash. Inside the car, a man was found with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

A woman was found near an apartment door with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

"This remains an active homicide investigation," North Richland Hills police said in a news release. "At this time, no suspects are in custody."

North Richland Hills police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (817) 281-1000 or call 911 in an emergency.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

