Oncor to restore power in North Texas "substantially" by Friday as storm cleanup continues

NORTH TEXAS — Some 293,000 Texans are reporting power outages across the state Wednesday morning. This comes as Oncor reports having already restored power to more than 340,000 customers.

The utility company is estimating "restoration will be substantially complete by Friday." Although, it does mention harder hit areas will probably be restored Saturday.

Oncor crews have been working overnight to restore power following deadly storms and a disaster declaration for Dallas County.

Nearly 5,000 additional personnel were deployed to help Oncor, after representative Grant Cruise mentioned the company making that request. He also said Oncor requested mutual assistance from utility partners outside of the state. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Virginia all obliged.

Storm and power outage safety tips from Oncor

Always treat a power line as if it is energized.

Do not touch trees or limbs on power lines.

Stay clear of debris or puddled water near power lines.

To report a power outage or to check the status of an outage, download the MyOncor app, text OUT to 66267, or call (888) 313-4747.



CBS News Texas spoke with a homeowner in Garland, Randy Phipps, who showed the inside of his house after a storm bent a tree right into his home.

Schools recovering

Some schools are back in action Wednesday after the storms canceled all events and activities Tuesday. Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde says 63 schools within the district were without power at one point. Other districts and universities closed or delayed classes, as well.