Oil tanker truck overturns in Plano, leaving roads closed with cleanup underway

A small tanker truck hauling crude oil overturned in Plano on Friday afternoon, Plano PD said on social media. The accident happened around 1 p.m.

Paramedics transported two people to the hospital in stable condition.

Hazmat crews, Plano Fire and Plano PD are on the scene at Spring Creek Parkway and Windhaven Parkway, working to prevent the oil from going down storm drains. White Rock Creek runs through the area.

CBS News Texas

Video from CBS News Texas Chopper shows a large puddle of oil spreading east down Spring Creek Parkway and a white sedan with heavy damage next to the tanker. A black SUV with its airbags deployed is a few feet away.

Northbound Windhaven and eastbound Spring Creek are expected to be closed for an extended period, and police advised anyone driving in the area to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated.