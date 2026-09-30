Ogunbowale scores WNBA playoff record 45 points as Wings win in OT to force Game 3 with Valkyries

Arike Ogunbowale scored a WNBA playoff record 45 points, including a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation, and the Dallas Wings beat the Golden State Valkyries 108-100 in an overtime thriller Wednesday night, forcing a deciding Game 3 in their first-round series.

Ogunbowale opened the extra period by banking in a 3, then hit another one to put Dallas ahead for good at 103-100 with 1:46 remaining. She easily topped her previous playoff best of 24 points.

The four-time All-Star's off-balance corner 3 for a 93-93 tie with 4.1 seconds left in Game 2 was followed by Gabby Williams getting called for an offensive foul on the inbound play after a Golden State timeout.

That call was reversed on replay, so instead of Aziaha James having a chance to give Dallas the lead at the free-throw line, there was a jump ball at center court with 3.0 seconds to go. After a scramble for the loose ball, Golden State's desperation shot was way off target, and after the buzzer.

The deciding game will be Friday night in San Francisco, where the Valkyries won the series opener by 24 points. Golden State is looking to advance in the playoffs for the first time in the franchise's second season.

The late drama overshadowed an off night for Wings star Paige Bueckers, who is making her postseason debut. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick and Rookie of the Year scored 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Williams scored a career-high 36 points, regular season or playoffs, but missed all six of her shots in the final 1:31 of overtime to finish 12 of 23 from the field.

Dallas' Alysha Clark tied her playoff career high with 21 points.