Dallas Wings fans rally as team battles in Game 2 of playoffs

Ahead of tip-off Wednesday, Dallas Wings fans were fired up.

"I just love the Wings, and their players are so amazing," said Dallas Wings fan Olivia Fieberg.

"Paige, I love Paige," said Makayla Bell, a Dallas Wings fan. "I watched her ever since high school. So, it's just cool seeing her at a higher level."

After losing Game 1 of this best-of-three series against Golden State, Dallas returned home facing elimination.

A lot of the attention was on Paige Bueckers, who scored 21 points in her playoff debut.

"It's high-pressure, high stakes, so staying present, serving the possession in front of you is the most important," Bueckers said.

But for fans, the playoffs are only part of the excitement.

Changes ahead for the Wings

The team is preparing for some major changes.

A new practice and training facility is under construction in Dallas and expected to open next April in time for training camp.

"We took a trip over there and got to meet with the workers and got to see the progress so far and see the infrastructure being built and see where the vision is," said Bueckers. "So it's been really cool to see that in the investment in women's sports."

"In the last three or four years, we've seen hyper-growth mode, and there's a lot of statistics to support," said Greg Bibb, the Dallas Wings CEO. "The one that I love, as of today, we've sold Wings merchandise in all 50 states and 33 countries around the world."

Beginning next season, the Wings will also move their home games from Arlington to the American Airlines Center and many fans tell us they already have season tickets.

"I upgraded them so I am ready to go," said Dallas Wings fan Elnor Reed. "Whether they win or lose, I am supporting my Wings."