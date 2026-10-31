Oak Cliff woman's Día de los Muertos display brings community together

A house in Oak Cliff has people stopping to admire its creativity.

A beautiful display of El Día de Los Muertos sits at the corner of Windomere and 10th Street. A Mexican tradition that honors loved ones who have passed away.

"You're honoring the presence of them once walking Earth with you and just keeping something that symbolizes a connection between you two," said Ayleen Cardona.

The display is so carefully thought out, it makes some people emotional.

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"It makes you emotional. It brings up memories from, like, your past … For me it's my dad because he passed ten years ago, and then my sister-in-law that just passed away like two years ago," said Jenett Vega.

Every detail, from the marigolds meant to guide the spirits back home to the Catrinas and the altar, was carefully crafted by Elvie De La Fuente.

"I've got my, grandparents up here, my great great grandparents, and I also added a picture of the five girls that were killed in a, in a very tragic accident about 15 months ago. They mean so much to me because they were part of the community," said De La Fuente.

This is the first year Elvie puts this together and says seeing the joy it's brought others is immeasurable.

"The joy that people have felt coming to my art, that has been just magical. Just. Just so beautiful. It's, it has touched so many people, has touched so many people," said De La Fuente.