Two crashes in three months prompt temporary fix at Dallas roundabout

In the last three months, two serious crashes have occurred at the roundabout off North Tyler Street in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood, prompting a temporary safety measure.

On Thursday, water barriers were installed at the intersection. The change was initiated by Dallas City Council Member Chad West.

CBS News Texas

"We're here today because the Transportation and Public Works Department has failed to keep our residents safe in this corridor," West said.

Video from a crash last week shows a car going airborne, crashing into a home, and catching fire.

"I got here, I remember walking and seeing the fire department, the police, somebody was laying on the floor, and then just seeing my house up in smoke," said Christian Mayer, who owns the damaged unit. She said she was out celebrating her birthday when she got the call.

"We're kind of disappointed that it has to come to this for actions to be taken," Mayer said.

The neighboring unit was damaged in a separate crash back in February.

"We're still waiting on permits from the February crash. We can't fix our buildings. We can't get back to letting these residents in here," said Taylor Smith, president of the homeowners association. "So we're asking for any sort of help or expedited review or even a post-inspection. Let us fix this."

West acknowledged that action was needed while the Public Works Department continues to study the intersection.

"We have waited three months to get something, and we have nothing from city staff on how we're going to keep these residents safe," he said.

West believes speeding is a major issue in the area.

"In the three years before the roundabout was installed, we had 17 accidents at this intersection. In the three years after it was installed, we had only eight accidents, so a massive reduction thanks to the roundabout," West said.