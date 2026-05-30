Community donations fill Oak Cliff nonprofit after deadly apartment explosion

The North Texas community is showing overwhelming support for families devastated by the Clyde Apartments explosion in Oak Cliff, donating tens of thousands of items to help those who lost everything.

Mission Oak Cliff, a nonprofit serving the neighborhood, says the response has been unlike anything they've seen.

Donations fill every room

Staff and volunteers say they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of clothing, shoes, baby items, bedding, and other essentials. Hallways and rooms on both floors are lined with donations – in some spaces stacked more than five feet high.

The nonprofit says it still needs new socks, underwear, and bras for women, men, and children, as well as gift cards and monetary donations.

"It just reinforces my faith that there are good people all over who are willing to help," volunteer Debbie Webb said. "We had calls from so many churches yesterday, not just in Oak Cliff, but around Dallas and beyond. We had calls as far as San Antonio saying, 'I grew up in the area. What can I do to help?'"

How to donate this week

Mission Oak Cliff will accept drop‑off donations Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cliff Temple Baptist Church is also accepting monetary donations through its apartment fire relief fund.