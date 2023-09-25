'Not random': Drive-by shooting in East Dallas kills 1-year-old girl

EAST DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A 1-year-old girl is now the youngest homicide victim this year in Dallas.

A drive-by shooting claimed the life of a baby and injured a woman in Old East Dallas. CBS News Texas

She was killed in a drive-by shooting, police said, in the Jubilee Park area east of Fair Park.

"It was not a random shooting, we want the public to know," said Kristin Lowman with the Dallas Police Department. "There shouldn't be a fear to be outside. And these two victims were not the intended targets."

Neighbors said someone pulled up about 50 yards away and opened fire during a birthday party held in honor of a woman who had recently died.

A woman was also shot but survived. Police haven't said what if any relationship she has to the toddler. Both victims were inside a car outside where the party was held.

"I hate the little girl got killed, but I'm here at night and see them standing there shooting in the air for no reason," shared Bertram Williams who lives in the area.

Police haven't released any suspect names, nor have they said anything about a potential motive.