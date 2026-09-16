Domestic disturbance leads to deadly Fort Worth shooting, police say

An investigation is ongoing after the Fort Worth Police Department said a deadly shooting happened late Tuesday night in the northwest part of the city.

Officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a home along the 6300 block of Sloop Street. The department said officers learned a domestic disturbance between two adults had happened at the residence, and someone who witnessed it told the adult suspect, who was upstairs at the time. One of the adults involved in the disturbance was a man.

Police say the suspect, who remains unidentified as of publication, confronted the man and shot him at least once before leaving.

The man was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify him and determine the cause and manner of death.

Fort Worth Police said the suspect has not been located as of publication, but that the incident appears to be isolated with no ongoing threat to the public.