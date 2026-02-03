Federal, local agencies launch crime‑reduction push in Northwest Dallas

Northwest Dallas – often described as the city's "backyard" for planes arriving and departing from Love Field – is facing concerns far more serious than aircraft noise, according to federal and local law enforcement officials.

Residents in the area around Northwest Highway and Webb Chapel have long reported visible signs of human trafficking and drug activity. City Council member Gay Donnell Willis, who represents part of the neighborhood, joined federal and local leaders Tuesday as they outlined a new effort to address what they describe as entrenched criminal networks.

One resident who spoke with CBS News Texas said the problems are unmistakable.

"Oh my gosh, yes, it is very real," she said. "You see women trafficked on the streets, but you may not see the firearms and drugs they use to coerce that activity."

Officials describe organized criminal corridor

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Reybould said the region has become a focal point for organized crime.

"Part of northwest Dallas has become a corridor for organized criminal activity – they exploit people, harm victims, traffic narcotics, and illegally move firearms," Reybould said.

He pointed to Project Safe Neighborhoods, a partnership involving federal prosecutors, Dallas police, the DEA, and the ATF. The initiative will focus on a defined quadrant: Forest Lane to the north, Loop 12 to the south, Webb Chapel to the east, and I‑35 to the west.

Dallas police chief vows aggressive enforcement

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the department is committed to dismantling the networks operating in the area.

"From human trafficking to drug activity, prostitution, I'm telling you, looking you in the eye, this is going to get crushed," Comeaux said.

Officials stress effort is not immigration enforcement

The initiative also depends on cooperation from residents – including those who may not have legal immigration status. Some community members have expressed concern about whether they could be targeted.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Wright said the operation is focused solely on violent crime.

"This is a violent crime reduction," Wright said. "This is not immigration enforcement activity."

Wright said many people living and working in the area are victims of the crimes the coalition aims to address, and he urged residents to report what they see.