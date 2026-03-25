NorthPark Center mall evacuated as DPD investigates a "security incident"

NorthPark Center in North Dallas was evacuated just after 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the mall said the evacuation was due to a "potential security issue," but that businesses would soon be reopening.

Video from CBS News Texas Chopper showed a heavy police presence around the mall, with officers blocking off entrances and directing traffic away from the area. People could also be seen standing in the parking lots around the mall.

The Dallas Police Department said it was investigating a "security incident" on the 8600 block of North Central Expressway, which corresponds to the mall's address. The department is asking people to avoid the area, and said it will provide updates when they are available.

CBS News Texas has also reached out to Dallas Fire Rescue for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.