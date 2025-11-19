Shooter dead, two women injured in Walmart parking lot shooting in Northeast Dallas, authorities say

Police are investigating a shooting at a Walmart in Northeast Dallas that left the shooter dead and two women injured.

Dallas Fire‑Rescue said units were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday to the store at 9301 Forest Lane near Abrams Road. Six rescue units responded to the scene.

Witness describes chaotic scene

Serrano Baldeo, who was in a vehicle about 20 yards away, said he saw the shooting unfold.

"He had this gun, and he was just really angry," Baldeo said. "It just kept popping, shooting, shooting, shooting this woman. And she was screaming. You could see the smoke coming out of the gun. And then he, I don't know if she died or she fell down, but then he rushed over to a car — sitting right there, sat in the passenger side.

"And then everybody was yelling to the cops that 'he's in this car, he's in this car.' So I turned around in my camera and I just, I videotaped part of it. The officer came around the car, never fired."

Two women taken to hospital

Officials confirmed two adult females with gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Their conditions have not been released.

Shooter found dead at scene

Investigators focused on a black Jaguar parked outside the store. CBS News Texas chopper video showed a body in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Authorities said the shooter is dead, but Dallas police have not confirmed how the person died.

Investigation continues

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released details about what led to the shooting.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.