Nine taken to hospital, two in critical condition, after crash on I-35 in Denton County

Nine people, including two in critical condition, were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-35 near Milam Road, north of Denton, police said.

CBS News Texas

Six ambulances and rescue crews responded to the scene at about 12:45 p.m., according to the Denton Police Department.

A CBS News Texas Chopper was over the scene, showing a passenger van and several other vehicles involved in the crash.

"Expect delays for the next several hours," police said in a news release.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

"Please seek an alternate route!" Denton police said.

The duration of the closure is unknown, and authorities are investigating.

It is the second major crash on I-35 handled by Denton police in two days.

A fatal multi-vehicle accident on I-35W near Vintage Boulevard caused significant traffic disruptions on Tuesday. The crash involved an RV and six other vehicles, resulting in one fatality and six injuries.

CBS News Texas will provide additional updates as they become available.