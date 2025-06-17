North Texas youth chase Real Madrid dream at elite soccer tryouts

Young soccer players from North Texas gathered in Southlake this week for a shot at a dream few ever get - training with Real Madrid in Spain.

ULETE Sports hosted 250 youth athletes from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but unlike a typical training session, a strong performance could lead to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Real Madrid tryouts in Texas

Spanish soccer powerhouse Real Madrid, in partnership with global healthcare leader Abbott, hosted a tryout where young athletes competed for a chance to train with the club in Spain.

"Just looking at this jersey they gave me for the tryouts I was shocked," said tryout attendee Jake Ciccarello. "It's just so cool being out here."

Clint Dempsey inspires young players

Having a world-renowned club like Real Madrid hold tryouts in North Texas was exciting enough, but organizers added an American twist.

Former U.S. men's national team star Clint Dempsey made a surprise appearance to offer advice and encouragement to the players vying for a spot at "La Fábrica," Real Madrid's famed youth academy.

"Clint Dempsey is my hero," Ciccarello said. "I have a signed photo of me and my two brothers, and he signed it and it's hung up on our wall. I love Clint Dempsey. I think he's the best."

Youth compete for Madrid dream

Dempsey, who has deep ties to Texas, said he was proud to see this kind of opportunity offered in the state.

"I'm happy they're doing this in the state of Texas and especially in Dallas, which has been a second home for me," Dempsey said. "Giving the youth access to these type of experiences is only going to make you a better player."

Out of the 250 players who tried out, only two will be selected to travel to Madrid. Despite the long odds, the players remained hopeful.

Real Madrid opportunity motivates players

"It would be a dream come true," Ciccarello said. "Who doesn't want to play for Real Madrid? I mean, they're the best team in the world. They have Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, all these great legends of the game. Luka Modrić is still kicking... It would mean everything to me."

As this was the inaugural tryout, organizers hinted that more opportunities like this could be offered in the future.

Dempsey praises youth talent

Whether or not these players make it to Madrid, Dempsey believes events like this are a win for American soccer.

"To be honest with you, I think we've always had a lot of great talent," he said. "I don't think that a lot of players that we've had have gotten the opportunity to take it to the next level. Whether it's not being in the right club team or not being able to afford to be on the club team. I think it's great to have these type of opportunities to do something special in your life, and hopefully they take advantage of it."