FIFA marks 100 days to World Cup as North Texas ramps up for nine matches With 100 days until the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins, FIFA unveiled its official tournament poster — a collage‑style design centered on a player to symbolize the sport’s global unity. North Texas is preparing for a major influx of visitors as AT&T Stadium, which will be renamed Dallas Stadium during the event, hosts nine World Cup matches. Local organizers say the next 100 days will feature events and outreach aimed at building excitement as the region readies for one of the largest sporting events ever held in the area.