North Texas woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing husband, 2 young children, police say

A North Texas woman is facing a trio of charges after the Northlake Police Department said she assaulted her husband and stabbed two children early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 4:20 a.m. to a home along the 1200 block of Daylily Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of I-35W. The department said a man told 9-1-1 operators that his wife, identified as 37-year-old Holly Leeann Flores, allegedly had a knife and stabbed him. Northlake Police said officers arrived within minutes and detained Flores.

During a search of the house, police said they found two children inside: a 3-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy. Both had stab wounds in their chests and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The man had head injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Northlake Police said Flores was also injured and checked out at a hospital. She is now in custody at the Denton County Jail. She faces two counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Tuesday's incident is the third incident involving an adult attacking children in North Texas within the last week. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Arlington Police Department said 27-year-old Heyco Cruz Linares allegedly confessed to stabbing both his 5-year-old son and 2-year-old child after threatening an officer and leading police on a chase, which ended with Cruz Linares' arrest. The elder child later died in the hospital.

On Oct. 1, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Colleen Nichole Lemmon shot and killed her sons, aged 21 and 15, at her home in Waxahachie.