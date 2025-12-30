North Texas woman sentenced to 30 years in human trafficking case

A 25-year-old Tarrant County woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for recruiting girls into sex trafficking and forcing them to have sex or money, officials said.

Tarrant County District Attorney

Emily Hutchins pled guilty to aggravated promotion of prostitution, the Tarrant County District Attorney announced on Monday.

In 2023, Hutchins recruited girls into sex trafficking, according to the District Attorney's Office. She set up their prostitution ads and forced them to have sex for money. The DA said Hutchins kept the majority of the money the girls made.

According to the news release, Hutchins also threatened the victims if they did not comply, many times, telling them they would have nowhere to live or that she would expose them to friends and family.

The District Attorney's Office thanks Arlington police for their work on this case.