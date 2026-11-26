North Texas will warm up heading into the weekend, but a cold front will bring gusty winds Saturday and Sunday and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

Thanksgiving was sunny and seasonably cool, with lows near freezing and highs in the mid-50s. The sunshine will stick around through the weekend. Winds will shift out of the south Friday, pushing highs into the mid- to upper 60s across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Sustained winds will range from 10 to 20 mph Saturday and Sunday, with gusts up to 40 mph. Secure any loose outdoor holiday decorations before the winds pick up.

Highs will reach the low 70s Saturday before dropping into the low 60s Sunday. Temperatures will fall to near freezing Monday morning, then climb back into the low 70s later in the week.