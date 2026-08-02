More North Texas heat advisories expected this week

This week features a warming and dry forecast for North Texas. Moisture will return by mid-week, so the feels-like temps will jump back into the 105° - 110° range starting Tuesday-Wednesday.

CBS News Texas

Sunday morning will bring the nicest start to the day across North Texas in about a month. Lows in the mid-70's with dry air in place.

CBS News Texas

By the afternoon, expect the nicest day in about a month. Highs will climb into the upper 90s, but it will be dry and not as muggy. If you have any outdoor plans to take care of, today is the best chance you will probably get this month.

CBS News Texas

North Texas will return to 100-degree temperatures for the afternoon highs early this coming week. The drier air will remain in place, so it will feel more "comfortable." By mid-week, highs will stay in the 100-degree range, but a plume of moisture returns, making it feel muggier yet again.