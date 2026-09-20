North Texas stays hot, muggy, breezy Sunday afternoon into the evening

What we're watching: A risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening. The highest chance for North Texas will be 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Hail, winds, and localized flooding are possible.

Sunday afternoon: Hot, muggy, and breezy. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper-90's before storms move in.

CBS News Texas

Sunday night: A few lingering storm chances move east of I-35. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-75's.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Monday afternoon: More rain chances with a few scattered storms. Overall, the severe threat will be LOW. Highs will stay in the low-to-mid-90's.

Rest of the week: Rain and storm chances taper off. Highs will stay in the low-to-mid-90's, so not as hot as we have been dealing with. Could be more rain and storm chances next weekend.