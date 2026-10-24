North Texas seeing rain chances return next week

North Texas was off to a seasonable start on Saturday morning, with temperatures mainly in the 50s. Temperatures will remain above average this weekend, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

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Clouds build in from the west by this afternoon and stay with us on Sunday. While it may look threatening, rain chances hold off until late next week. Temperatures continue their above-average trend as the new workweek begins.

CBS News Texas

By the middle of next week, an upper-level trough will move across the Plains and likely will increase our rain chances with a front possibly moving through.

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While it is still too soon to talk specific timing and threats of the rain, let's plan for increasing rain chances late Thursday that may linger into the Halloween weekend.

CBS News Texas

Showers look to be a good possibility on Halloween, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Until then, enjoy the quiet weather across DFW.