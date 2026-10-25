North Texas gets a warm, mild Sunday ahead of clouds and wind this week

Expect a warm and dry stretch of weather in North Texas over the next few days, with highs staying in the 80s, but we will see a pattern change as rain chances move in around Halloween.

Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm. Highs will still climb into the low-80's. Winds will be light southerly at 5-10 mph.

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Sunday night is still partly cloudy and remains mild. Overnight lows will dip into the upper-50's with light winds.

CBS News Texas

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm. Light winds and highs will stay in the low-80's.

CBS News Texas

Tuesday is when things really shift, as clouds and winds will increase. Highs will stay in the low-80's. Slight rain chance after sunset (~10% chance).

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

For the rest of the week, there are low rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s, but more rain chances start on Friday, and we will see those rain chances stick around for Halloween.

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