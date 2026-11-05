North Texas Walmart greeter finds happiness through faith after tragic loss

At a Walmart in north Fort Worth, customers don't have to look far for a friendly face. In fact, there's a good chance they'll be greeted with a smile, a sticker and maybe even a hug.

Meet Richard Anderson.

Anderson has worked as a Walmart greeter for three years, and he's become a familiar face to customers and co-workers alike. Though he is deaf, he has found his own way to connect with the people who walk through the doors, making sure everyone feels welcome.

"Hi, want a sticker?" he asks customers as they enter the store.

For Anderson, it's all part of the job.

"Just doing my job," he said.

But to the people around him, it's much more than that.

"All the people come to me, make me happy," Anderson said.

Store Manager Jonathan Bower said Anderson has a gift for making other people feel good, even on days when he may be struggling himself.

"He always is here to uplift other people. Even when he's not feeling it all the way," Bower said.

Anderson also knows how to make an entrance.

Whether it's a holiday, a special occasion or just a regular workday, he rarely misses an opportunity to dress the part. From a pink bolo hat for a themed Wednesday to a full Santa Claus costume throughout December, his outfits have become part of what makes him so recognizable around the store.

"He'll be Santa Claus the whole month of December," Bower said. "You'll hear him. 'Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas. Welcome to the store.'"

Even on an ordinary Thursday, Anderson has a reason to coordinate his outfit.

"Why green? Because payday," he said with a laugh.

His personality has made him a favorite among the people he sees every day.

Cashier Alyssa said Anderson has a way of turning an ordinary shift into a better one.

"He always brightens my day, and he always gives me, like, hugs sometimes," she said.

Walmart host Perlita said those hugs have become part of her daily routine.

"He gives me a hug every morning. It's not just a hello," she said.

Finding happiness after tragic loss

But behind Anderson's constant smile is a heartbreak that few customers know about.

Last year, he lost his father, his only parent, after three dogs attacked and killed him in their neighborhood.

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The loss was devastating for Anderson and those who watched him navigate the tragedy.

"Yes, I heard, and it was devastating to know that he lost his only parent that took care of him," Alyssa said.

Through it all, Anderson says his faith has helped him find the strength to keep moving forward.

"How I keep happy — my heart with God," he said. "It's hard, but keep going."

And the people Anderson has spent so much time encouraging have made sure he knows he's not alone. Neighbors and co-workers came together to raise hundreds of dollars to help support him after his father's death.

Team Manager Anahi Perez said Anderson's outlook on life is a reminder to those around him.

"I think he's, he's, he's inspiring. You know, sometimes we let the small things get to us," Perez said. "And he's never let that get him down."

Ask Anderson what he wants people to take away from his story, and his answer is simple.

"Be myself," he said. "In my heart, be strong."

For someone who has endured so much, Anderson continues to show up with a smile, a welcoming spirit and a little something special for everyone who crosses his path.

Maybe that's his secret to happiness. It's less about what life gives you, and more about what you give others.