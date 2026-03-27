TSA families get help as shutdown strains budgets: "Another meal on the table"

As the partial government shutdown continues, hundreds of TSA workers and their families in North Texas are receiving support to help make ends meet.

On Friday, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and North Texas Food Bank teamed up to host a large‑scale, drive‑through food distribution at DFW Airport, serving Transportation Security Administration employees and their families affected by missed paychecks.

Hundreds of families receiving groceries

Organizers say they expect to help about 600 families, providing each with roughly 60 pounds of fresh and shelf‑stable groceries.

For many TSA workers, the distribution is easing financial pressure as everyday costs rise.

"It helps us out a lot to make sure we get another meal on the table," said TSA worker Dustin Brock. "Everything is going up in prices, but this is helpful."

Another TSA employee said even basic expenses are becoming harder to manage.

"With gas prices going up, even what little you do get, you might make it to work for two days before you need it again—so it's a lot," the worker said.

Food banks seeing growing need

Food bank leaders say they are seeing firsthand how the shutdown is affecting essential workers who are still reporting to their jobs.

"Seeing TSA workers missing two paychecks is significant," said Jared Williams, vice president of external affairs for the Tarrant Area Food Bank. "We're here to be there for people facing a crisis, and we're honored to step in and support in this way."

The distribution is designed to be quick and accessible, operating as a drive‑through event on a first‑come, first‑served basis, allowing workers to pick up food before or after their shifts.

More support events planned next week

More help is on the way. On Monday, March 30, Catholic Charities Dallas and the North Texas Food Bank will host a similar food distribution for airport employees at Dallas Love Field, with organizers expecting to serve at least 200 additional families.

Meanwhile, employees at both DFW Airport and Love Field are collecting donations – including nonperishable food, hygiene items, baby supplies, and gas or grocery gift cards – to further support federal aviation workers affected by the shutdown.