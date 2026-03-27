North Texas food banks team up to deliver groceries to TSA workers With the government shutdown dragging on, food banks across North Texas are stepping in to support TSA employees feeling the strain. At DFW Airport, about 600 TSA workers and their families are expected to drive through a distribution line where volunteers from the Tarrant Area Food Bank and the North Texas Food Bank are handing out roughly 60 pounds of fresh groceries per family. The event is first‑come, first‑served, designed so workers can quickly pick up food before or after their shifts during this period of uncertainty.