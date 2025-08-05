Three shot, one seriously injured at unsanctioned North Texas trail ride that featured back-to-school giveaways, authorities say

An unsanctioned trail ride in Red Oak that included back-to-school giveaways ended in gunfire over the weekend, leaving three people shot — one seriously injured, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office has not released the names of the victims, and it remains unclear what led to the shooting. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Deputies responded early Sunday

Sheriff Brad Norman said deputies were called to 830 Batchelor Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims remains in intensive care, the sheriff's office said.

Norman said most of the attendees weren't Ellis County residents and had traveled from other parts of Texas to attend.

Event lacked required permit

The sheriff also said no mass gathering permit was issued for the trail ride, violating Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 751.

The unauthorized event raised safety concerns and placed a strain on services, according to Norman.

"We take public safety seriously, especially when it comes to large, unregulated events that draw crowds from outside our county," Norman said in a news release. "These gatherings create unnecessary risks for our community and strain local emergency services."

Tip lines open for information

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Ellis County Sheriff's Office at (972) 937-6060 or submit tips anonymously through CrimeStoppers of Ellis County at (972) 937-PAYS (7297).

"We are not providing any additional details," Sgt. Joe M. Fitzgerald told CBS News Texas. "This case remains open."

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.