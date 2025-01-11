North Texas set to thaw out with significant warm-up expected this week

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Saturday! The day started off cold once again with icy roads, but by the afternoon, road conditions cleared thanks to sufficient sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs topped out near normal, in the mid-50s for DFW, allowing for the majority of the snow and ice to melt.

However, Sunday morning lows will flirt with the freezing line across North Texas. As mentioned above, locations along the Red River Valley will likely get cold enough for black ice to form on bridges and overpasses. It is important to continue to drive with caution early Sunday morning.

A cold front will move across the region Sunday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and breezy winds. The cold morning lows combined with winds gusting up to 20 mph will make the wind chill value feel even colder outside. Be sure to bundle up.

By the start of the next work week, temperatures will gradually increase and sunshine will linger. This will be ideal weather to wash the winter residue off your car. It is important to give your vehicle a thorough washing after winter weather to prevent rust or corrosion from the salt and ice-melting chemicals on the roads.

If you really want to ride in style, go ahead and spend the money on a hot wax, since the next chance of rainfall won't be until Friday. Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates.