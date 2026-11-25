Expect a seasonably cool but sunny Thanksgiving.

Temps warm into the start of the weekend, but a dry cold front brings strong winds and a quick cool-down late in the weekend.

CBS News Texas

While we did not get right to the freezing mark at DFW Tuesday morning, many of the more suburban areas in North Texas did reach freezing, marking the end of the growing season.

Thanksgiving morning will be another bitterly cold start, with lows right near or below freezing across much of North Texas.

As we head into the afternoon, we will hang onto seasonably cool afternoon temperatures, topping out in the low to mid 50s, with a steady northwesterly breeze.

CBS News Texas

Friday morning will also start near or below freezing, but Friday afternoon will be warmer, with highs in the mid-60s, thanks to the return of our southerly flow.

Saturday will be even warmer, with highs in the lower 70s, but we will be windy with gusts of 30-40 MPH across the region. This is thanks to an incoming dry cold front that will drop our temps back to the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon.

We will hang on to the strong wind for most of the weekend.

Then a renewed warming trend begins next week, with highs working back to the upper 60s by the first day of December on Tuesday.