Thousands of North Texas families will be able to enjoy a warm meal this Thanksgiving after getting all the fixings at a drive-through food distribution on Saturday.

It all happened thanks to a partnership among the North Texas Food Bank, UNT Dallas, and Albertsons/Tom Thumb during a time of growing food insecurity.

Edward Rocha made sure he was first in line to get some much-needed food at the Thanksgiving meal distribution at UNT Dallas.

"I got here at six in the afternoon yesterday," Rocha said. "It's for my mother, my sister, and me. My mom's fixing to be 90 years old."

Hundreds of volunteers, including UNT Dallas sophomore Quintasia Isby, handed out food to feed 1,000 families.

"It feels great. I feel happy because people who can't afford stuff, they're able to come here, be able to get food, and be able to not have to worry about where it's coming from," Isby said.

"The bigger issue is that we have a lot of students but also families in the area that have food insecurity," UNT Dallas spokesperson Patrick Valdez said.

"Texas as a whole remains the number one most food-insecure state. Here in North Texas, about 800,000 of our neighbors are food insecure, and that includes one in four children, which is up previously from one in five," North Texas Food Bank spokesperson Sarah Burns said.

It may just be a bag of food and vegetables, but for those in need, the food means the world. Many of the people CBS News Texas spoke to said that they would have no food on Thanksgiving Day if it wasn't for the event.

"It's very helpful. It is. Now, with how things are, groceries are expensive. It's terrible," Rocha said.

An estimated 4,000 to 6,000 people will get to have a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the generosity of strangers and organizations lending a helping hand.