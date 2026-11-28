Mom-and-pop store owners across the country, including in North Texas, are encouraging people to shop local on Small Business Saturday.

The Small Business Association reports shoppers in the United States spent $18 billion last year on the annual event, and 88% of consumers said they're likely to shop small businesses during this holiday season.

Grapevine is known as the Christmas capital of Texas, and local business owners hope customers feel the holiday magic for Small Business Saturday.

"I love what happens at my kitchen table ends up on your kitchen table," Debbie Lynn said.

Lynn started making homemade jam as an outlet after her mom's health took a turn for the worse in 2018.

CBS News Texas

"When you shop small, our dollars generate other dollars from small businesses," Lynn said. "I honestly think you're helping us in the economy to grow when you stop with us, as opposed to the big box stores."

Matthew Jock is the DFW district director with the U.S. Small Business Administration. He said 95% of businesses in North Texas are small, and more than 1 million mom-and-pop shops are in the area.

"When you're when you're making a purchase at a local shop and a small business, you're investing back into a business that invests back into your community," Jock said. "You're invested in a job creation. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. They're a backbone of our communities."

American Express launched Small Business Saturday in 2010 to keep money in local communities.

"Get out and spend some local dollars and also get some beautiful things that you can't just get in box stores. There's many boutiques," Jock said. "When I was out shopping in Grapevine and eating at local restaurants, it's an experience other than just what you get from the standard shops."

Fields of Fidelis is one of the mom-and-pop businesses hoping to make some green this Small Business Saturday at Grapevine Christmas Market. The owners are veterans who are now selling these unique items full time."

"My husband and I are Army veterans. We started the business in 2017 when my husband was coming back from Iraq, and we wanted to move out to the country and just grow our family. And we decided that lavender would be the best way to do it out in the country and make it a small business, small farm," co-owner Lenda Fidelman said.

Now the couple make homemade candles, essential oils, sprays, and bath bombs at the lavender farm in Anna and sell them at their McKinney store and at pop-up shops.

"This is what I do for a living. Making candles, growing the lavender," Fidelman said. "If you don't support the small businesses, the small farms, there's not going to be small businesses and small farms, so we have to get out there and we have to support our community."

You can support local businesses at Grapevine's Christmas Market through December 30th, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Day.