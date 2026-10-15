School bus driver fired after arrest for alleged possession of child pornography, Melissa ISD says

A now-former Melissa ISD bus driver was arrested this week in McKinney for alleged possession of child pornography, the district announced.

According to a letter sent to parents from Melissa ISD police chief Chris Fontana, the district immediately fired Phillip Gates, 60, after learning of his arrest on Tuesday.

"At this time, we have no information indicating a connection between this matter and Melissa ISD students," the letter said. "As a precaution, Melissa ISD is reviewing relevant information and is in close communication with local law enforcement to take any appropriate steps to support student safety."

The district is urging any parents or students that have a concern to contact law enforcement or district administration.

Court records show that Gates was arrested by the McKinney Police Department. McKinney PD has not released any information about the case or the circumstances of Gates' arrest. CBS News Texas has requested additional information from the department.

Gates posted a $100,000 bond and was released from the Collin County Jail on Wednesday, records show.