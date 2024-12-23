North Texas Republicans praise U.S. Rep. Kay Granger's service, differ over how she disclosed health challenges

NORTH TEXAS – Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said Monday she had heard Congresswoman Kay Granger had some health issues but didn't realize they were more serious.

"I'm very proud of her for standing up and acknowledging it," Price said.

On Sunday, the 81-year-old Congresswoman issued a statement that read in part, "As many of my family, friends, and colleagues have known, I have been navigating some unforeseen health challenges over the past year. However, since early September, my health challenges have progressed making frequent travel to Washington both difficult and unpredictable. During this time, my incredible staff has remained steadfast, continuing to deliver exceptional constituent services, as they have for the past 27 years."

Her announcement followed a report by the conservative publication Dallas Express that said Granger had missed votes since late July. The publication's CEO is Chris Putnam, who challenged Granger in the Republican primary in 2020.

Granger's son told the Dallas Morning News that she was "having some dementia issues late in the year" and that she is a resident of an independent living facility called Clearfork Tradition in Fort Worth. He declined to elaborate when we reached out to him.

Granger was first elected in 1996 and announced in November of last year that she would not run for re-election and would retire at the end of her term at the end of this month.

Sources familiar with the situation told CBS News Texas that Granger intended to complete her term without any issues but didn't realize her health issues would progress. The sources also said that Granger informed House leadership about her challenges and told them she would be there if she was needed for a crucial vote in Washington. Records from the official Congressional website show her last vote on Capitol Hill was July 24.

Price said Granger's decision to come forward and stay in office was personal.

"I think that was her choice on timing," Price said. "We shouldn't do could-of, should-of, would-of and take a look at that. We have to celebrate what Kay's done in the service she's given this country."

Abraham George, chairman of the Texas Republican Party, said Monday he would have liked to have seen more transparency from the Congresswoman.

"Honestly, I think if she was not available, she should have stepped down," George said. "I get it. She was retiring. She said she is not running again. Something as serious as this, she should have stepped down and let a special election happen. It also comes down to does she have the mental capacity to read a bill to understand what she is casting a ballot for or is it some staffers going to tell her this is how we are supposed to do this, and this is what we want you to do. An elected official is the only person who is responsible to the district, and I know I'm being very critical about this, but I think the people will agree with me on this."

Granger stepped down in March as the chairwoman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, and last month, she or her office posted a variety of photos of her receiving her official portrait honoring her service as a committee chair.

In her statement, Granger said, "In November, I was able to return to DC to hold meetings on behalf of my constituents, express my gratitude to my staff, and oversee the closure of my Washington office. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the city of Fort Worth - as a city council member, as mayor, and as a Member of Congress."

Granger was the first Republican woman to serve as chair of that committee and the first Republican woman to serve as a member of Congress from Texas. She was also elected as the first woman to be mayor of Fort Worth, a job she held for five years.

"She's been a trailblazer for women," Price said. "She's been a champion for this region, no stronger supporter for the city of Fort Worth and our region and whether as a mayor, council member, or in Washington, Kay's done a beautiful job."

George agreed.

"She's got an amazing legacy," George said. "She's been a very good champion for Republican causes and conservative values. She brought in a lot of work to her district and for Texas. She's done a great job for Texas. There's nobody who's going to question her on her work ethic and what she's done for her district and for the State of Texas."

Congressman-elect Craig Goldman, a former Republican state representative from Fort Worth, will succeed Granger in representing the 12th Congressional District. He will be sworn in Jan. 3.

