Longtime Fort Worth Congresswoman Acknowledges Health Challenges Over Past Year

FORT WORTH — U.S. Representative Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, confirmed Sunday that she has experienced health challenges during the past year that have progressed in recent months. Her office released a statement on her behalf. "As many of my family, friends, and colleagues have known, I have been navigating some unforeseen health challenges over the past year. However, since early September, my health challenges have progressed, making frequent travel to Washington both difficult and unpredictable. During this time, my incredible staff has remained steadfast, continuing to deliver exceptional constituent services, as they have for the past 27 years."

A spokeswoman for the 81-year-old Granger denied a report by the Dallas Express publication that said she is living in a memory care facility. Instead, the spokeswoman said she is living in an independent living facility. Tradition-Clearfork in Fort Worth declined to comment to CBS News, but Granger's son told the Dallas Morning News that she is living at the facility. The paper reports that the Congresswoman's son said she was "having some dementia issues late in the year." The Dallas Express first reported the story about Granger. The publication's CEO is Chris Putnam, who ran against Granger in the Republican primary in 2020.

Sources familiar with the situation tell CBS News Texas that Granger moved to the facility around July. They also say her intention was to complete her term without any issues but didn't realize her health concerns would progress. The sources say she informed leadership about her challenges and told them if she was needed for a crucial vote in Washington, she would be there. She stepped down as House Appropriations Chair in March, four months after she announced she would retire at the end of her term this month. Granger became the first Republican woman to the chair the powerful committee last year. She became the lead Republican on the committee in 2019. The website, GovTrack.US, tracks Congressional votes. The site shows between April and June of this year, Granger missed 107 of 231 eligible votes or about 46%. Between July and September of this year, the site shows Granger missed 92 of 120 eligible votes or more than 76%, and she didn't vote on any of the 62 eligible votes last month and this month. We are working to confirm with the House.

Granger was first elected to Congress in 1996 and became the first Republican woman to represent Texas. State Representative Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, has been elected to succeed her representing the 12th Congressional District, which includes parts of Tarrant and Parker counties. He will be sworn in on January 3. Granger was elected as the first woman to serve as Fort Worth Mayor in 1991 and continued in that position for five years.

Last month, Granger received an official portrait to honor her as a committee chair. During the ceremony, Speaker Mike Johnson said, "Kay Granger has been a champion for Texas and a faithful public servant for the people of the 12th District for nearly three decades. She has also been a trailblazer, and a leader who has done some of the most difficult work on legislation to support our troops, honor our veterans, and meet the needs of the American people under presidents and speakers of both parties." In her statement Sunday Granger said, "In November, I was able to return to DC to hold meetings on behalf of my constituents, express my gratitude to my staff, and oversee the closure of my Washington office. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the city of Fort Worth—as a city council member, as mayor, and as a Member of Congress."

The Congresswoman also expressed gratitude to the public. "I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of care and concern over the past several days. Thank you for your continued prayers and support that you have extended to me."