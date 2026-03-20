North Texas reflects on Chuck Norris' legacy after actor dies at 86

Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris, best known for his role in "Walker, Texas Ranger," died Thursday at 86.

Norris had long‑standing ties to North Texas after years of living and filming there.

Prestonwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jack Graham says he was a close friend of Norris, adding that Norris attended the church for about a decade.

In a statement, Graham said, "Chuck Norris was a great friend and brother in Christ. It was a privilege to be his pastor during his days in Dallas while filming Walker, Texas Ranger. Chuck was obviously a man's man, but he was also God's man. I also appreciate the fact that he loved his country and was an American patriot, and served our country well. He was truly an icon in so many areas, and he leaves behind a lasting legacy as a faithful believer and an indelible mark as a cultural legend."

Fans revisit his iconic work

At Vintage Stock in Irving, a display now sits front and center, featuring some of Norris' most recognizable films and shows.

"We try to get all his movies, shows, so people can come by and pick up a copy," said Gabriel Ortega, the store manager. "That's why we set these up cause the next day we have people come in and they'll ask about the person."

Stephanie Martinez, who also works at the store, said she was shocked to hear the news.

"Just because I always do see him at conventions, he comes here a lot to Dallas, so it's really surprising, cause I've seen him, I see how he interacts with fans, so it's pretty sad," Martinez said.

Deep roots in the Metroplex

Norris lived in North Texas for years, and the region served as the backdrop for much of "Walker, Texas Ranger," the show that made Cordell Walker a household name.

"'Walker, Texas Ranger' was, like, an iconic show," said Elizabeth Hansen, managing director at Texas Archive of the Moving Image in Austin. "I'm sure that it introduced a lot of people to Texas, and what Texas looked like, and, you know, the idea of the Texas ranger, too."

Texas Archive of the Moving Image shared rare clips with CBS News Texas showing a younger Norris on the set of "Walker, Texas Ranger" in Irving in 1995.

"He wanted to shoot it in Texas, that's part of the reason the show was centered here," Hansen said. "So, you really get to see how an action scene works, with Chuck Norris and his double running away from the house as it explodes, what all the setup is, and it really captures kind of what that vibe felt like on the set."

Later years and lasting legacy

In his later years, Norris advocated for conservative causes. While he was born in Oklahoma, then‑Gov. Rick Perry made him an Honorary Texas Ranger in 2010, and years later, the Texas Senate followed with an honorary Texan title.

Those who admired him say his impact will endure.

"Just rest in peace, Chuck Norris," Ortega said.