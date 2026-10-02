After heavy rain, North Texas homeowners urged to check lawns and landscaping

After a long dry spell across North Texas, all this rain is a big change for lawns and landscaping.

Philip D'Amico owns Plants and Planters in Richardson and says after all this rain, now is a good time to take a closer look at your landscaping. You may see runoff because the ground has been so dry. If you notice any existing cracks in the soil, don't step on them.

"The water now is starting to absorb in there, and you can get air pockets, which can cause damage to the ground," D'Amico said.

He says give the ground some time to dry out and remember, your plants have been through a lot.

CBS News Texas

"Now to get all of this rain, it's like Thanksgiving Day," D'Amico said. "We starve ourselves, and then we eat a ton, and you feel so bad at nighttime, it's the same thing with plants."

Once everything settles, that's when you can start assessing any damage and making repairs.

"Bring back the good garden soil for your garden, not topsoil," D'Amico said. "That's to fill holes in your lawn. You're also going to look at all of your shrubbery."

If any of your plants are dead, now is a good time to replace them.

"Fall is the perfect time to plant trees and shrubs, and of course, all of your fall annuals," D'Amico said.