FIFA sets up in downtown Dallas ahead of World Cup preparations As 2026 begins, North Texas is preparing for one of the year’s biggest global events: the FIFA Men’s World Cup. Dallas will play a major role, with FIFA moving into the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Jan. 14 to establish the tournament’s International Broadcast Center. Journalists from around the world will operate out of downtown Dallas, and participating countries will soon submit their preferred base‑camp locations across North Texas.