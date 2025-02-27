North Texas population growth drives demand for new, family-friendly attractions

It's no secret that North Texas is one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States, but there's a segment of the population driving some massive economic development to this area that may surprise you – children under 10 years old.

The new Peppa Pig Theme Park, inspired by the Peppa Pig TV series, officially opens on March 1 in North Richland Hills. The rides and play spaces are designed specifically for kids six and under.

"There's a lot of young families," said Brittany Williams with Merlin Entertainments. "We know they're going to love this park."

Across the metroplex in Frisco, construction is underway on the first-ever Universal Kids Resort. It's another theme park meant for young children.

"It's geared toward three to nine," said Stephanie Jarrett, a mom of three who lives in Arlington. "So you're really kind of targeting those kids that for all these years it's just kind of been, well, wait till you get a little bit older and you're going to have all these awesome places. And now you don't have to wait. Now you have them when they're little."

Jarrett is somewhat of an expert on family fun. She runs an online blog and social media accounts dedicated to finding the top North Texas activities for children.

"The business has grown a lot in 10 years, kind of grown with my kids," she said.

In addition to the theme parks, Jarrett says there's been an explosion in businesses that cater specifically to toddlers and younger children.

"You've got them from McKinney to White Settlement and the Alliance area down to Burleson," said Jarrett.

So why does North Texas seem to be such a desirable market for family-friendly development?

"So without question, I think the north central or the metroplex area is the most significant growing area in the state," said Lloyd Potter, the Texas state demographer.

In several North Texas counties, Potter says the majority of the population growth is from people moving here from other states, and they're more likely to have children than the average Texan.

"As long as the migration flow continues, I think we can anticipate either stable or increasing number of young, school-age children," he said.

It's a trend that companies and cities are betting on.

Universal is investing $550 million in the kids resort, which will open next year. The City of Frisco says it will be an economic engine, creating jobs, generating millions in tax revenue, and providing support for surrounding businesses.

In addition to the financial benefits of new family-friendly developments, continuing to bring in young families is critical for North Texas cities, as several deal with declining enrollment numbers and school closures.

"Being able to say we have the schools, we have a well-run city, and we have a really great place to bring our kids – if that can attract them to come, the revitalization that goes with that is awesome," said North Richland Hills Mayor Jack McCarty.

He says the city plans to capitalize on the positive impact the Peppa Pig Theme Park has already had on the area.

"We will want to generate more business and create more economic development around it," McCarty said. "We have still a green space right next to it."

The park expects millions of visitors in its first few years.

"There's a market," Jarrett said. "There's a need. And I think there's always space for more. I think that a lot will hinge upon how these two do and how well-received they are by the community."

Jarrett believes the more options for little kids, the better, to help keep North Texas such a desirable place to live for young families.

Starting March 1, the Peppa Pig Theme Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tickets start at $27.99.