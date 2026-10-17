"No Kings" protests return to North Texas with focus on early voting

The "No Kings" protest movement is holding demonstrations across several North Texas cities on Saturday, all focused on early voting and encouraging participation in November's midterm elections.

The "No Kings: Vote Early" protests are taking place throughout the day in the metro. Frisco, Denton, Arlington, Dallas, Plano, and Southlake were all demonstration sites. Saturday's protests mark a shift in focus for the movement, which has largely spoken out against President Donald Trump and his administration for more than a year.

Early voting in North Texas gets underway on Monday, Oct. 19, and runs through Friday, Oct. 30.

More than 1,500 events were planned across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to organizers. Activities were expected to include rallies, neighborhood gatherings, voter registration initiatives, group walks to polling places, and workshops focused on election protection.