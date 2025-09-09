North Texas mom still seeking justice after son's death: "He was just riding his scooter"

A year and a half later, Jamie Abercrombie's loss is still unbearable.

"I'm just taking it day by day," she said. "It's not easy."

In East Dallas, a memorial marks the spot where she lost her 9-year-old son, Max.

"I think about him every day," she said. "It's hard. It's hard."

Scooter ride ends in heartbreak

Abercrombie said her son was riding his scooter near the intersection of Materhorn Drive and San Paula Avenue, close to his grandmother's house, when a pickup struck him.

"I saw my baby riding on the sidewalk and next thing I know I look up and everybody was screaming and running towards him," she said. "I was the first one to grab him and hold him and realize what had happened. I immediately started doing CPR on him and he was not... He had a pulse, but he was not conscious."

Max was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

Driver returned, but didn't help

Abercrombie said the driver never stopped to help, though he did return to the scene twice, never identifying himself.

"From what I heard, it was a questioning at the scene and then he got to go home," she said.

"In our estimation, there were multiple felonies that this person committed," attorney Andrew Howard said. "This is a potential manslaughter, certainly a hit-and-run, and on and on."

Howard said in other Dallas-area crashes under similar circumstances, drivers were arrested quickly.

Police say protocol was followed

In response to a request for comment, Dallas police told CBS News Texas: "The standard protocol was followed by the officers and investigators. The driver returned to the scene, in compliance with the law regarding an involvement in a crash. The investigation determined that no offense occurred."

Family struggles to mourn Max

Abercrombie said since her son's death, her family hasn't been able to properly mourn.

"It just hits in waves," Max's sister, Hailey, said. "One day I'll be okay and then the next day I'll feel horrible, and I'm upset. And it hits hard."

"It's like a wound that I have to keep opening," Abercrombie said.

They want justice.